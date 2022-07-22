New hybrid aircraft engine tested in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Higher gas prices are pushing more drivers to consider electric or hybrid vehicles, but have you ever considered a hybrid airliner?

Since June of 2021, NASA & General Electric have been working on a new hybrid aircraft engine, and they’ve been testing it here in northwest Ohio. But not up in the skies...

The tests have been happening at NASA’s Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio (formerly known as Plum Brook Station).

Amy Jankovsky, the project manager for NASA, told us, “My group is part of a large group at NASA that is looking at electrified propulsion as a means to reduce the carbon that we emit as we fly across the world.”

A battery large enough to power a commercial airliner would be too heavy to fit onboard, so instead the electricity is drawn from existing jet engines.

“It’s got turbine engines on the side of the plane that you see on the wings. And those have giant electric motor generators on them. So, they’re producing thrust like you normally do under the wing, plus electricity,” explained Jankovsky. “Then, the electricity is going back to drive an electric-motor driven fan.”

That electric fan in the rear of the aircraft would provide additional thrust and reduce drag, thereby increasing overall efficiency. The testing was done at the facility here in Ohio because it was the only place that could properly simulate in-flight conditions without leaving the ground.

“This site is tremendously important for us,” said Jankovsky. “My team came out here in 2014. When we saw a giant altitude chamber with a ton of power, we were looking at electric airplanes so we thought it would be perfect for us.”

General Electric announced the success of the tests earlier this week at the Farnborough Airshow in England, and the plan is for the new hybrid propulsion system to be introduced by the mid-2030′s to reduce emissions on single-aisle commercial flights. There’s also ideas for even grander uses of the technology in the future.

