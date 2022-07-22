Birthday Club
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Fremont Friday night

According to OSHP, the OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Rawson Avenue.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced they will be holding an OVI checkpoint in Fremont Friday night.

According to OSHP, the OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Rawson Avenue. The checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.’

OSHP says the checkpoint will be held in conjunction with saturation patrols to combat alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes. The Fremont Police Department and the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is working with OHSP to deter impaired drivers in Sandusky County.

OSHP wants to note that if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

