TFRD responds to multiple house fires in Toledo Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to, and put out, multiple house fires in Toledo on Friday morning.

TFRD says they received a call for the first house fire around 1 a.m. and were told someone needed help after suffering from smoke inhalation at a residence on the 300 block of Elm Street. When they arrived on scene, firefighters didn’t find a person but they did see smoke coming from four units in the building.

According to TFRD, the residence was occupied but no one was home at the time. The fire was contained quickly and one firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be checked out after hurting his back lifting a piece of equipment. No other injuries were reported.

TFRD says this residence is right next to the house on N. Superior Street where a fire killed two woman on Wednesday, however firefighters say there is no connection between the two fires.

TFRD received a call for the second house fire around 4 a.m. This house fire was located on the 3300 block of Franklin Avenue and TFRD says people did live at the house but no one was inside during the fire. Fire crews were able to rescue a dog from the house and reported there were no injuries.

Officials say that there were working smoke alarms in the house.

