Toledo Humane Society asking for info after dog found dead in carrier

The Toledo Humane Society is asking for the public's help finding information about a dead dog found at Willys Pool on July 21, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is asking for the public’s help finding information about a possible case of animal cruelty after a dog was found dead at Willys Pool on Thursday.

The organization said the body of a dog was found lying in a blue cloth per carrier that was unzipped with a bowl of food and water nearby Thursday morning at Willys Pool. It was found just past the pool near the tennis courts. THS believes the 2-year-old dog, the organization’s caregivers have named Willow, was still alive when it was placed there.

Because some may find the images disturbing, 13abc is not showing the images of the dog directly in this article but you can choose to see them on the THS facebook page here.

The humane society described Williw as a small tan and white dog that is approximately 20 lbs. They said the dog was not spayed or microchipped and was not wearing a collar.

THS is asking anyone who saw suspicious activity at the park Wednesday or Thursday to reach out to the organization’s Cruelty Officer at 419-891-1561. You can also file a report on their website. Reports are anonymous.

“Legal action should be taken to help stop cruelty to animals and THS encourages the public to become a voice for the voiceless,” the humane society said. “Please help us get justice for Willow because no animal should have to suffer.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

