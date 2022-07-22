Toledo Police receiving thousands for crime-fighting tech through ARPA funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will receive thousands in funding in an effort to combat violence.

More than $372,000 is headed to TPD for the department to buy technology to help prevent and solve crimes in “high-crime” areas by developing better leads to track down “prolific criminals,” Gov. DeWine’s office said in a statement Friday.

$3.5 million provided by the American Rescue Plan Act will be distributed to law enforcement agencies throughout the state via the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, DeWine announced Friday.

DeWine said the allocated funding is in an effort to hold the small number of criminals responsible for most of the violent crime accountable and to help communities feel safe.

“Violent crime not only impacts public safety but also quality of life, and I am committed to doing all we can to protect Ohio’s citizens from violence,” said Governor DeWine in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.