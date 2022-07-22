Birthday Club
Woman sentenced for fatally shooting man in Toledo

Julie Hickok is charged with the murder of Ryan Zam.
Julie Hickok is charged with the murder of Ryan Zam.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the death of a man in Toledo last year.

Julie Hickok was sentenced to serve at least 13 years, and a maximum 15 years behind bars, after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification. She was convicted of killing Ryan Zam, 32, when she pleaded guilty to the charges on July 5.

Police said she shot Zam in the 2400 block of Consul Street in Toledo on October 4, 2021. Police found Zam lying next to a four-wheeler suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Court documents showed Zam lived near the same location Zam was shot. You can watch previous coverage of this story below.

Police confirm identity of victim in Consaul St. murder

