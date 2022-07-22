Wood County Job and Family Services seeking missing child

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services is seeking help in locating a missing child.

Wood County JFS says the organization has emergency custody of 18-month old Eduardo Olvera Jr.

According to Wood County JFS, it’s believed that Eduardo’s mother, Claudia Olvera, might have fled with Eduardo and their whereabouts are currently unknown. There is also concern for the child’s safety due to a heart condition.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Eduardo or Claudia, contact Wood County JFS at 419-354-9669 or by their toll free number 866-860-4136. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.

