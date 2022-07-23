Birthday Club
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana was pronounced dead after being struck with a vehicle in Paulding County, according to the Ohio State Highway State Patrol.

Juan Gibson was standing in the eastbound lane of State Route 613, near Van Wert St in the Village of Latty, when a 2017 Jeep Renegade struck him, the state patrol reported.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35 a.m., on July 23. Upon arrival, Gibson was pronounced deceased and the driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Highway patrol was assisted on scene by Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Paulding Sheriff’s Office and Paulding Fire and EMS. The crash is still under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts and to never drive distracted or impaired.

