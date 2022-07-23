Birthday Club
7/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Strong storms return overnight; 10pm-2am most likely arrival times west to east
Some counties were already under severe t-storm warnings this morning... now here comes Round 2 overnight. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We’re already eyeing Round 2 of potential strong storms later tonight. Our best timeframe is about 10pm to 2am for arrival time, clearing east by daybreak but packing gusty winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes in the meantime -- and leading right into round 3 for southern counties Sunday evening. Our “pick days” of the next week come early, with Monday/Tuesday in the low to mid-80s before more scattered storms return for the midweek.

