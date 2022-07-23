7/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

We’re already eyeing Round 2 of potential strong storms later tonight. Our best timeframe is about 10pm to 2am for arrival time, clearing east by daybreak but packing gusty winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes in the meantime -- and leading right into round 3 for southern counties Sunday evening. Our “pick days” of the next week come early, with Monday/Tuesday in the low to mid-80s before more scattered storms return for the midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.