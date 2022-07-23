Birthday Club
Cincinnati woman meets little boy she helped save with stem cell donation

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two families who are now bonded for life met for the first time on Friday.

Kaelynn Speed, a Cincinnati nursing student, finally got to see Mads Pomranky, a little boy from Chicago, face to face. In 2020, Speed, a registered donor, gave stem cells to Mads.

Mads needed the transplant to survive his diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“As soon as I grabbed Kaelynn, I couldn’t stop crying,” Mads mother, Jenn Pomranky said. “I mean what she did is so amazing, and we just love her so much, and it’s just so exciting to actually be able to give her a huge hug and just say thank you in person.”

FOX19 NOW first covered their story when the families were able to talk virtually in August of last year, but Friday is the first time they were together in person.

Mads, now 3-years-old, is considered cancer free thanks to the transplant.

“I’m experiencing an overwhelming joy and just like excitement, but it’s almost so much that I’m like ‘oh my God, how do I feel? How do you put a mark on something so great?’ I don’t know,” Speed said.

Something both families are now focused on is raising awareness about stem cell donation.

The website, DKMS.org, is how the two were matched. They hope others will be inspired to register and join Speed in helping save a life.

“Lucky for me, I was a 10 out of 10 match, and I got to experience that feeling of giving that somebody else, that act of kindness from me,” Speed said.

“I mean you could save a life and have this amazing connection,” Pomranky added.

Mads’ family will be spending more time with Speed and her family this weekend.

His parents say they plan to keep in touch with her and her family and will continue sending her updates.

