Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black head to Stranahan Theater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grammy-winning Country star Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, his wife, are hitting the road again for the second year of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour.

The tour will have Lily Pearl Black as its special guest.

The tour will have a show at the Stranahan Theater on December 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets start at $46 plus applicable fees and go on-sale on Friday, July 29. They will begin to be available for purchase at 10:00 a.m. online and at the theater’s box office. A VIP experience package is also available online. Purchase tickets at www.stranahantheater.com

