Construction on Alexis Road causing a headache for people nearby

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since late March lanes on Alexis Road have been closed due to a bridge repair.

People living a working nearby say traffic has been a headache, and the construction has made them feel uneasy driving in the area. “It is supposed to be a five-minute drive to get my kids to school, now it could take 10 to 15 minutes to get out of the driveway just to get out on Alexis,” said Pamela

Spychalski, who lives nearby. “It’s completely unsafe. If there is a semi-truck turning onto Alexis, it pretty much has the street stop. They are constantly hitting the cones. They are constantly almost skidding the concrete that they have put up.”

" Normally I go that way home to get on the expressway because it’s a little quicker, and I avoid the railroad tracks, but since it’s been blocked off I am always getting stopped at the railroads so it’s taking me a little time. Also the traffic it’s a lot,” said Lynette Easterly, who works nearby.

Kelsie Hoagland, a public information officer for ODOT, said the construction is scheduled to be done by October.

As for the safety concerns, “Fender benders are something that we do unfortunately see especially in congested areas. Someone who is starting to accelerate then suddenly the car in front of them is stopping, surprise. So we do see fender benders, but I have not gotten any reports of a significant increase,” said Hoagland.

