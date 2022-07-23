The Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West is hosting a recruitment event for the 2022-2023 school year.

The job fair is for those interested in becoming a substitute teacher and it will provide valuable experience in education and help make a difference in the community.

The event will take place on Wednesday August 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Alternate Learning Center on 3939 Wrenwood Rd.

Positions that are available include substitute teachers, behavior and academic coach and substitute instructional assistant.

Apply online at www.rachelwixey.com/employment.

For questions about the event call 419-725-9499.

