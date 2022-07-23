Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Feel Good Friday: Project House of Hope

By Sashem Brey
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amy Fletcher’s life story isn’t just about “happy endings”. It’s about the process of finding her purpose in life, which includes joy and heartbreak.

In the midst of the pandemic, Fletcher uprooted her life in Toledo and moved to Haiti; a nation in political and economic turmoil. It was a scary move, but one she knew she needed to make.

“As much as it’s so sad, I still feel joy being there because I’ve witnessed with my own eyes what one person’s mission, one person’s goal can do,” Fletcher explained on a recent trip home. “I don’t get a paycheck. There’s no ‘admin fee’ for me. It’s just my desire to do this good work.”

In 2012, Fletcher picked up a flyer at a local merchant, advertising a local non-profit’s service trip to the island. She took that trip, and then returned to Haiti six months later. To this day, she remembers the moment she knew she had found her life’s work.

“I met this girl, and I thought, I’m never gonna know her story! I’m never gonna know anything about this child. So I thought, when and if I could do this, I wanna go somewhere and kind of establish some roots and become a part of that community,” Fletcher recalled.

In 2014, she launched her own non-profit: Project House of Hope. The work began with feeding a dozen children in a foster home, to a multi-faceted effort that encompasses four areas: orphan care, sustainable farming, women’s empowerment, and community development.

When Fletcher visits Toledo, where her husband still lives, she brings handmade items from Haitian vendors to sell. All proceeds go back to the mission.

To learn more about Project House of Hope, click here.

To submit an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Wood County crash
Julie Hickok is charged with the murder of Ryan Zam.
Woman sentenced for fatally shooting man in Toledo
The fires took place about three hours apart and were located on the 300 block of Elm Street...
TFRD responds to multiple house fires in Toledo Friday morning
She helps grocery shopping and other errands around town
Local woman starts business running errands for seniors in need
Police say John Tooson barricaded himself in a house on Utah Street in Toledo after allegedly...
Man who shot himself during standoff in Toledo extradited on Kentucky murder charges

Latest News

Feel Good Friday: Celebrating Summer in Whitehouse
Feel Good Friday: Celebrating Summer in Whitehouse
Feel Good Friday: Celebrating Summer in Whitehouse
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: A Priceless Addition
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: A Slice of Pizza Pride