Feel Good Friday: Project House of Hope

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amy Fletcher’s life story isn’t just about “happy endings”. It’s about the process of finding her purpose in life, which includes joy and heartbreak.

In the midst of the pandemic, Fletcher uprooted her life in Toledo and moved to Haiti; a nation in political and economic turmoil. It was a scary move, but one she knew she needed to make.

“As much as it’s so sad, I still feel joy being there because I’ve witnessed with my own eyes what one person’s mission, one person’s goal can do,” Fletcher explained on a recent trip home. “I don’t get a paycheck. There’s no ‘admin fee’ for me. It’s just my desire to do this good work.”

In 2012, Fletcher picked up a flyer at a local merchant, advertising a local non-profit’s service trip to the island. She took that trip, and then returned to Haiti six months later. To this day, she remembers the moment she knew she had found her life’s work.

“I met this girl, and I thought, I’m never gonna know her story! I’m never gonna know anything about this child. So I thought, when and if I could do this, I wanna go somewhere and kind of establish some roots and become a part of that community,” Fletcher recalled.

In 2014, she launched her own non-profit: Project House of Hope. The work began with feeding a dozen children in a foster home, to a multi-faceted effort that encompasses four areas: orphan care, sustainable farming, women’s empowerment, and community development.

When Fletcher visits Toledo, where her husband still lives, she brings handmade items from Haitian vendors to sell. All proceeds go back to the mission.

