Fremont family’s kitten mysteriously dies

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday evening a Fremont family came home to find their kitten dead.

The family seems to think its death was carried out by someone they know. Christina Fegly, the owner of the kitten, and her family tell 13abc, they are still trying to figure out what exactly happened to it.

“He didn’t deserve to die, the way he did,” said Fegly.

Fegly said she left her home for about an hour Tuesday night and when she came back, she stumbled upon what she says was her worst nightmare.

“I left at 9:30 and was back by 10:30. I walk in and find my kitten dead in front of the sliding glass door in my kitchen that I leave open three inches for him just to get in and out because he was abandoned, he was independent,” Fegly said.

Fegly told 13abc she doesn’t think her dogs or any animal killed her kitten. She thinks it was someone she knows.

“Last week she was up in my yard screaming at me,” Fegly said. “This has been happening ever since I bought the house in ‘09.”

According to the Fremont Police incident report that was filed Tuesday, two separate officers went out to the house to investigate the scene.

Although there were no apparent injuries on the cat, officers stated it was clearly dead and there was blood.

Lost on where to go next, Fegly said she reached out to former Humane Society President for Ottawa County, Lisa Ramirez.

“She was panicking, the little child was crying,” said Ramirez.

“This was a pretty big thing for a five-year-old to endure. She didn’t even want to come back to my house anymore,” said Fegly.

Ramirez adds, that in all her years of protecting animals and being a voice for the voiceless, she’s never heard, or seen, anything like this.

“Not this bad,” Ramirez said. “I told her to call the police. I also advised her to call the Sandusky County Humane Society.”

Officers advised Fegly and her family to get some surveillance cameras and a protection order against the people she believes may be behind this.

“I just don’t understand the type of human that can look at a little kitten and he didn’t deserve to die because my neighbors don’t like me,” Fegly said.

Fegly and her family tell 13abc they are hoping to get a necropsy on their kitten’s body as soon as possible to figure out the cause of death.

