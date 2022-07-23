Birthday Club
July 23, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

Hot, humid and stormy this weekend.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TODAY: Storms may linger into the early afternoon hours, then becoming sunny this evening. Hot and humid. High 90. TONIGHT: Scattered showers return to the area. Very warm and muggy. Low 75. SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible early in the day, with better storm chances in the afternoon and evening. Hot, very humid, and breezy. High 89.

