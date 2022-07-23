Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Wood County crash
Julie Hickok is charged with the murder of Ryan Zam.
Woman sentenced for fatally shooting man in Toledo
The fires took place about three hours apart and were located on the 300 block of Elm Street...
TFRD responds to multiple house fires in Toledo Friday morning
She helps grocery shopping and other errands around town
Local woman starts business running errands for seniors in need
Police say John Tooson barricaded himself in a house on Utah Street in Toledo after allegedly...
Man who shot himself during standoff in Toledo extradited on Kentucky murder charges

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
People living and working nearby say the construction has not only caused a headache, but makes...
Construction on Alexis Road causing a headache for people nearby
Since late March lanes on Alexis Road have been closed due to a bridge repair.
Construction on Alexis Road causing a headache for people nearby
In the midst of the pandemic, Fletcher uprooted her life in Toledo and moved to Haiti; a nation...
Feel Good Friday: Project House of Hope
Mega Millions drawing
Third highest Mega Millions jackpot