Local church hosts community day

United Vision Baptist Church community day flyer.
United Vision Baptist Church community day flyer.(Provided by UVBC)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join United Vision Baptist Church for a community day.

On August 6 at Wilson Park, the church will host events for families in the community.

During the event, there will be activities like bouncy houses, raffles, horse rides and three versus three basketball games.

There will also be free haircuts, free food, a DJ and live music, a school supply giveaway and a community yard sale.

The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire Department will be at the community day teaching those interested about their profession.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available onsite and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library Bookmobile will be there too.

Vendor spots are limited and will be filled through a first come, first serve basis. There is no charge for vendors unless a second table is needed, this will be a $10 charge.

Contact Deb Munn through Facebook messenger or call the church at 419-720-0050 and leave your contact information to become a vendor.

For more information visit www.uvbctoledo.org or visit their Facebook page at UVBCToledo or Instagram page at UnitedVisionBC.

