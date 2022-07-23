MLK mural coming to Findlay overpass

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay has commissioned an over 1,000 square foot mural of Martin Luther King Jr.

The mural will be placed on the overpass named after him in downtown Findlay. It’ll be placed on the overpass to deter vandalism and promote the community that King discussed in his book, “Why We Can’t Wait.”

Amber Kear of Hysteria Company, and a local artist, will feature a bust of King along with a quote that will be selected with the help of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center and the public.

Kear’s most recent local work can be found on the side of The Baking Company & Bread Kneads building and her website states, “promoting ethnic and cultural equity in our communities thru art and design.”

The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center is excited to be apart of this project. “A positive representation of Dr. King can serve as a reminder that his fight for justice and inclusion for all people is an ongoing battle. His words still remain quite relevant today as we continue the struggle to alleviate poverty and other social and economic ills.” Said Jerome Gray, Executive Director.

“Since taking office, I have had a vision of incorporating more art throughout our community. I recently became aware of the City of Findlay Community Improvement Fund, which The Community Foundation holds on behalf of the city that can be used for community improvement projects. As I thought of how I could roll out a mural program, I saw the large stanchion of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass. I thought it would be a beautiful spot to add art along the multiuse path and honor Dr. King. This is a large mural and is going to cost much more than ones I expect to see in the future, but I think it is a great way to kick off the initiative of adding more art, culture, and attractions to the City of Findlay,” Mayor Christina Muryn stated.

The estimated cost of the mural is $25,000, with $15,000 of the cost being covered by a grant from the Madeleine Thomas Schneider Fund from the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation. Findlay will be covering the remaining funds.

Findlay’s City Council accepted the grant from the Community Foundation and the Mayor says she will work with the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center to pick three or four quotes which will be shared with the community and then voted upon to be incorporated into the mural.

Giving to the City of Findlay Community Improvement Fund can help support projects like this mural and many others. Visit community-foundation.com to learn more.

“We’re looking forward to once again partnering with the city to beautify our community and memorializing Dr. King in our own unique way,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “We are at our best when we work together, and this collaborative project is a perfect example of the beauty that can come from it.”

No specific time frame has been released for when the project will be completed and more information can be found at www.findlayohio.com in the next few weeks.

