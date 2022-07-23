Pack a Pickup for Pets and Motorcycle Ride for Toys in remembrance of Officers Dia and Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Pack a Pickup for Pets and Motorcycle Ride in remembrance of Officers Dia and Stalker is happening Sunday morning.

The event is put together to help local pets in need of food and to give toys to toddlers in the community. Plus, all monetary donations will benefit victims of the Hunt Club Apartment Complex fire.

Anyone who wants to bring a motorcycle and ride is welcome, no need to sign up beforehand.

Lineup starts at 9 Sunday morning at The Docks, at 2 Main Street in Toledo.

You can bring pet food, toddler toys or money to The Docks for donation.

Kickstands go up at 11, and everyone will ride through the city of Toledo, eventually ending at the Ottawa Park Police Substation. At the park, there’ll be a cookout with food and drinks. Plus, the Toledo Police Museum will be open to explore.

If you can’t make the event Sunday, you can drop off donations at the Toledo Hemp Center or Rouen Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram located at 1091 Fremont Pike in Woodville.

If you aren’t one for motorcycle rides, that’s okay! You can still come to Ottawa Park after the ride for some family fun.

