Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged

Footage contains bleeped profanity and may be disturbing to viewers. (WSVN, SUNRISE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida police officer faces charges including battery of a fellow law enforcement officer, with footage of the incident captured on body camera video.

WARNING: Video contains bleeped profanity and may be disturbing to viewers.

Officials said Thursday that Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had bonded out of jail after turning himself in.

Bodycam video showed the senior officer first yelling at a cuffed suspect then grabbing a female officer.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Pullease pulls up as Sunrise officers are attempting to arrest a man they say attacked people outside a convenience store.

Pullease walks up to Jean Similien, the handcuffed suspect, with pepper spray in hand. Officers get Similien into the backseat of a patrol car immediately before this exchange:

Pullease: “Watch out, (expletive). Hey, hey, look at me, look at me! Look at me! You wanna (expletive) play (expletive) games? You play with the wrong (expletive)!”

Similien: “Do what you gotta do, man. You gonna mace me? Mace me.”

Pullease: “Look at me, (expletive). You wanna play (expletive) games? You wanna get disrespectful with my (expletive) officers? I will remove your (expletive) soul from your (expletive) body!”

An officer who had been with the department less than three years races up to the sergeant and pulls him back by his belt.

Pullease turns on the officer, pushing her up against a patrol car.

“(Expletive), don’t ever (expletive) touch me again,” he says to her.

The video shows Pullease’s hand at her neck before moving to her shoulder.

The footage ends with the sergeant telling the officers on scene to shut off their body cameras.

In addition to the felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, Pullease faces charges of tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Wood County crash
Julie Hickok is charged with the murder of Ryan Zam.
Woman sentenced for fatally shooting man in Toledo
Police say John Tooson barricaded himself in a house on Utah Street in Toledo after allegedly...
Man who shot himself during standoff in Toledo extradited on Kentucky murder charges
The fires took place about three hours apart and were located on the 300 block of Elm Street...
TFRD responds to multiple house fires in Toledo Friday morning
It is believed that Eduardo’s mother, Claudia Olvera may have fled with Eduardo.
Wood County Job and Family Services seeking missing child

Latest News

WHO labels monkeypox as a "public health emergency of international concern," said...
WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency
A wildfire spreading dangerously fast in California has forced evacuations and road closures....
Oak Fire forces residents to evacuate
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’
The Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West is hosting a recruitment event for the...
The Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West job fair
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size