SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for criminal damage to multiple businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man has been apprehended as the suspect on counts of criminal damage to multiple businesses across Monroe Township over the past several months, Sheriff Troy Goodnough reports.

The suspect is Jeremy Lang, a 34-year-old man from Frenchtown Township.

On July 22, troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched at approximately 3:01 a.m. to an alarm at a business in tee 14000 block of Laplaisance Rd. Upon arrival, they found broken glass and suspected the business had been intentionally damaged. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies began checking other area businesses, according to the report.

Two deputies located several broken windows to a business in the 13000 block of South Dixie Highway. While patrolling the parking lot, deputies found broken glass from two different vehicles parked there, the report says.

The deputies then encountered a male suspect, who was later identified as Lang, dressed in dark clothing holding a baseball bat. He fled on foot immediately and the deputies followed, according to the report.

The report continues, Lang was able to avoid being captured in the 5900 block of Vandercook St., resulting in a perimeter being set and the Sheriff’s Office K9 and drone responded.

Approximately 20 minutes later, he was seen in the neighborhood behind the business and he fled again. Deputy Samantha Pitzen was able to quickly close the distance and grab onto Lang’s foot, preventing him from jumping over a fence, according to Sheriff Goodnough.

Another deputy arrived and assisted in taking the man into custody without further incident.

Lang was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail for resisting and obstructing police. He is also under investigation for damage to multiple businesses dating back to March 17, 2022. He was arraigned in the 1st District Court, according to the report.

If anyone has information related to this incident, or any other incident involving damage to Monroe Township businesses, they are asked to call Detective Mike Swiercz of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

