Third highest Mega Millions jackpot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Someone could now be a multi-millionaire ... a mega millionaire ... maybe. Friday night the winning numbers were drawn for the third largest mega millions jackpot in history.

The winning numbers were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 Mega Ball 16

If you are that new multi-millionaire there are two ways you can get your prize. You can take a lump sum, which before taxes would $388 million, or receive the $660 million in annual payments over the next 30 years.

13ABC talked to some local mega million players who shared how they would spend the money.

“I’d split it up between a few churches,” said Derrick Bodden. “Then, I have a lot of family down in Miami. We’d just go and live.”

“Man I’d take care of my family,” said Mo Jones. “Ya know, the community and just give back.”

A local financial advisor says the winner should get a lawyer to help claim the winning ticket and a financial advisor because 70% of lottery winners go bankrupt.

“You really need someone who understand money,” said Derek Gant. “Who understands the psychology of money, and understands why 70% of the people go broke.”

If there is no winner the jackpot will rise to more than $760 million. The next drawing will be on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.