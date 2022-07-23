YWCA presents annual health fair and baby shower

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA Healthy Connections Department is set to present its annual YWCA Pollyball Health Fair and Baby Shower.

The free event will be held on August 5 at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Glass City Church of Christ on 901 Hoag St.

Each August the Pollyball Health Fair provides free screenings. There will be a mobile vaccination unit offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccinations. Body mass, blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol tests, physicals for children, the Mercy Health Partners Mam Van and free smoke detectors will be available for attendees.

A baby shower will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. where free diapers and gifts will be offered.

Tott’s Tatoes food truck will be on site for the community to enjoy.

“We are so excited about this annual event!” said Winda Birt. “It’s a great opportunity to receive information, take advantage of free screenings, meet health specialists and learn more about healthy living. The best part is, it’s all FREE to the community. We hope to see you all there!”

The YWCA of Northwest, Ohio is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YW strives to meet many of the increasing needs of the community with five programs that reach many diverse populations: Healthy Connections, Racial Justice, Victim Services, Child Care Resource & Referral, and Youth Development.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.