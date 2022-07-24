7/24: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado possible. Then, some clearing late in the night with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: More comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine, low humidity levels, and highs in the low 80s. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. EXTENDED: Getting humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and a few t-storms possible. An isolated t-storm possible Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity levels will be lower again on Friday and stay low through the weekend, but it’ll slowly get warmer. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low 80s. Mainly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s, then mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

