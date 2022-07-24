Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/24: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Storms early tonight may be strong, then Monday will be nice.
7/24: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado possible. Then, some clearing late in the night with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: More comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine, low humidity levels, and highs in the low 80s. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. EXTENDED: Getting humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and a few t-storms possible. An isolated t-storm possible Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity levels will be lower again on Friday and stay low through the weekend, but it’ll slowly get warmer. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low 80s. Mainly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s, then mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35...
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car
16-year-old killed in Wood County crash
Greg Imber mug shot
TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd

Latest News

July 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 24, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
July 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Some counties were already under severe t-storm warnings this morning... now here comes Round 2...
7/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Some counties were already under severe t-storm warnings this morning... now here comes Round 2...
7/23: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast