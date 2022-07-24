Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Baumann Ford Oregon classic car show

Organizers say proceeds from the car show are going towards the Dyslexia Education Training Center.
By Megan Finke and WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baumann Ford Oregon held their second annual classic car show on Saturday, July 23.

Different kinds of cars from all around the community were on display at the event.

There was a DJ, door prizes, food trucks and a chance to win a brand new ride.

“We’re here today for the community and for charity. Every year we do this event to get the community together, get out, and have some fun. I know the last year or two we haven’t all been outside. But now were out here having some fun looking at some beautiful cars, seeing some of the new models that are out, and some of the old models.” Brian Shephard General Manager, Baumann Ford Oregon

Organizers say proceeds from the car show are going towards the Dyslexia Education Training Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35...
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car
16-year-old killed in Wood County crash
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

classic car show
Classic car show in Oregon
The ride started in Northwood, went through Fremont and ended in Bowling Green.
Bikers raise money to help nonprofit
Down For The Ride
Bikers raise money to help nonprofit
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police