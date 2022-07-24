Baumann Ford Oregon classic car show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baumann Ford Oregon held their second annual classic car show on Saturday, July 23.

Different kinds of cars from all around the community were on display at the event.

There was a DJ, door prizes, food trucks and a chance to win a brand new ride.

“We’re here today for the community and for charity. Every year we do this event to get the community together, get out, and have some fun. I know the last year or two we haven’t all been outside. But now were out here having some fun looking at some beautiful cars, seeing some of the new models that are out, and some of the old models.” Brian Shephard General Manager, Baumann Ford Oregon

Organizers say proceeds from the car show are going towards the Dyslexia Education Training Center.

