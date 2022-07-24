Bikers raise money to help nonprofit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bikers hit the open road on to raise money for the Down For The Ride nonprofit organization.

On Saturday, July 23 the bikers hosted a Poker Run to raise money that will create a building where kids, teens and adults with down syndrome can go to learn and grow together.

The motorcycle ride-based fundraiser brought local bikers together.

The ride started in Northwood, went through Fremont and ended in Bowling Green.

“We just greatly appreciate everybody’s support. We appreciate Northwest Ohio. We have people coming from as far as Columbus, Indiana, and a couple people for Pennsylvania that are actually here. So it’s getting out there and its just getting bigger, so we can’t say thank you enough,” said TJ Miller, Founder Down For the Ride.

The nonprofit has raised over $108,000 for the building.

Miller continues by noting that the organization is getting close to the point where they can meet with real estate agencies to find a location for the center.

