Drowning reported at Monroe County KOA campsite

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A man was pulled from the water at the KOA campground in Monroe County Saturday evening after officials responded to reports of a drowning, authorities said.

Details on the man’s condition or age weren’t immediately available.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the scene in Summerfield Twp. is still active.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.