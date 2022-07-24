Birthday Club
Drowning reported at Monroe County KOA campsite

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A man was pulled from the water at the KOA campground in Monroe County Saturday evening after officials responded to reports of a drowning, authorities said.

Details on the man’s condition or age weren’t immediately available.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the scene in Summerfield Twp. is still active.

This is a developing story.

