Drowning reported at Monroe County KOA campsite
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A man was pulled from the water at the KOA campground in Monroe County Saturday evening after officials responded to reports of a drowning, authorities said.
Details on the man’s condition or age weren’t immediately available.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the scene in Summerfield Twp. is still active.
This is a developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.