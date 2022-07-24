Birthday Club
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox impact on LGBTQ community

By Kristy Gerlett
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday morning the World Health Organization declared the Monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. WHO says the majority of cases are found in men who have sex with other men.

13ABC talked to a local non-profit that advocates for the LGBTQ community who said it does not want Monkeypox to become stigmatized.

“I think that creating the kind of idea that this is a gay disease is obviously an issue because anybody can get this,” said Brent Rabie, the deputy director of Equality Toledo. “It’s not a sexually transmitted disease. You don’t have to have sex to get this.”

Rabie said he has reached out to the Lucas County Health Department to see what kind of resources they are offering.

“Monkeypox has been around for a long time, infecting many communities,” Rabie says. “It just so happens that our community is where it’s kinda taken hold. Luckily it’s not as deadly as other things that we’ve faced in the past, so that’s a plus if there is a plus in the situation.”

