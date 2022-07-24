TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, a man died from his stab wounds in Toledo.

After 10 p.m. on July 24, TPD responded to a call for a man who had been stabbed in the front yard of a home on the 400 block of Northdale Rd, according to a press release from TPD.

TPD arrived and said Wesley Imber, 30, was found to be suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was treated on scene and then transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died, according to TPD.

Detectives responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

The victim’s uncle, Greg Imber, 58, was arrested and charged with murder, the press release said.

TPD told 13abc that a family dispute resulted in one family member stabbing the other.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper.

