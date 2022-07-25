Birthday Club
7/25: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Dry today/tomorrow; scattered storms return Wednesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
After scattered storms this weekend for many (but not all), dry and more comfortable conditions have been ushered in to kick off the new work week. Highs in the low to mid-80s with low humidity will persist Tuesday as well, before scattered storms return Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend is already looking much like today will be -- mostly sunny with low humidity once more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

