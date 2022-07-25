7/25: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After scattered storms this weekend for many (but not all), dry and more comfortable conditions have been ushered in to kick off the new work week. Highs in the low to mid-80s with low humidity will persist Tuesday as well, before scattered storms return Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend is already looking much like today will be -- mostly sunny with low humidity once more.

