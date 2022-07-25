Adrian apartments evacuated over structural concerns

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian, Michigan apartment complex is being evacuated due to a structural issue.

According to the city’s Facebook page, an engineering firm determined there was a structural problem in the third-floor of the Riverview Terrace apartments building in the 400 block of College Ave. on Monday. The evacuation will help engineers inspect the problem further.

The City of Adrian said it is closing College Avenue from George Street to Church Street until further notice, as well as the sidewalk in front of the apartment complex.

The city said it is transporting Riverview Terrace residents in need of shelter to the Piotter Center. Adrian Dial-A-Ride and Lenawee Transportation buses are helping with the evacuation so regular transportation services in the city may be limited for the time being, the city said.

Residents can check on the status of the building by calling 269-249-6934.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

