Annual Toledo homeless count seeking volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board will be coordinating the Summer Point in Time Count on July 27 and 28.

The PIT count is an effort to quantify the unhoused population in our community, both sheltered and unsheltered.

Lucas County preforms the PIT count semi-annually, which is largely driven by volunteers within the community. There are volunteer opportunities for both day and night counts.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires a PIT count of individuals experiencing homelessness in each geographical area that is served. This is completed in late January, at least every two years.

The count helps ensure that the community’s data is current. The data being correct is critical to assessing the state of homelessness in Lucas County and nationwide.

The data also helps measure performance and progress toward ending homelessness and influences the Continuum of Care planning.

The count is a requirement for communities receiving federal funds from the HUD and is more than a traditional survey of individuals experiencing homelessness within the county.

Volunteers will work to connect sheltered and unsheltered individuals with donations, supplies and resources within our community.

Night PIT count hours are from 10:00 p.m. on July 27 to 3:00 a.m. on July 28. This count involves spreading out across the city in teams to locate individuals and preform a short survey.

Day PIT count hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 28. Volunteers for the day count will meet at either Mildred Bayer Clinic site or a satellite location to perform the surveys.

Visit toledo.pointintime.info/register.cfm to volunteer for the 2022 count.

If you have questions regarding the 2022 PIT count or volunteering for the PIT count, contact Michael Clark, Housing Navigator at mclark@tlchb.org.

