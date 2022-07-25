CareSource Football Pro Camp comes to the 419

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - CareSource Ohio Camp Tour is stopping in Toledo during its football pro camp Saturday.

The football pro camp will feature Ohio State football players Miyan Williams, Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman and others.

The camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Waite High School located on 301 Morrison Dr. Toledo.

The camp is open to children grades 1 to 8. Admission is free and registration is required.

To register, visit CareSource’s website.

