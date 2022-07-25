Birthday Club
CareSource Football Pro Camp comes to the 419

The football pro camp will feature Ohio State football players Miyan Williams, Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman and others.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - CareSource Ohio Camp Tour is stopping in Toledo during its football pro camp Saturday.

The football pro camp will feature Ohio State football players Miyan Williams, Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman and others.

The camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Waite High School located on 301 Morrison Dr. Toledo.

The camp is open to children grades 1 to 8. Admission is free and registration is required.

To register, visit CareSource’s website.

The football pro camp will feature Ohio State football players Miyan Williams, Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman and others.(CareSource)

