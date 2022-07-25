Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re from Toledo, you’ve probably had some type of polish delicacy from the Malczewski family. It all began with the market that opened up in 1912, which eventually transformed into a catering business.

After 57 years in the business, Fred Malczewski told 13abc he is ready to retire, especially after experiencing some recent health issues.

“It’ll be hard but I’m going to move on,” said Malczewski. “Spend time with the grandkids and it’ll be alright.”

Fred’s sister, who also helped run the business, Karen McQuestion, was brought to tears when we asked her about stepping away.

“I’ve been here over 50 years so it’s hard but I’m moving to Columbus to be with my kids,” said McQuestion.

Although this will be the end of Malczewski Catering, Fred and Karen said longtime customers will still be able to get their hands on some favorites through Facebook.

“Like our seasoning for our chicken and they’re planning something with some of our recipes,” Malczewski said. “It’s tough. Everyday when I come in, I see, and I think of all that we’ve done here for all the years.”

“We just want to thank all of our customers that we’ve had and met a lot of new friends through here and that’s it,” said McQuestion.

