Fifth annual Kindness Rally for Luken T. Boyle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness has announced its fifth annual Kindness Rally.

It will take place at Hensville Park on Monroe St. and N. Saint Clair St. on Sunday, July 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The rally commemorates the anniversary of Luken’s passing and observes a “Day of Kindness” in Northwest Ohio.

On July 31, 2017, 14-year-old Luken T. Boyle took his own life after an incident of online bullying.

Luken’s mother, Samantha, started the campaign to teach empathy and spread kindness in her son’s honor.

The rally will help celebrate the life and legacy of Luken.

The afternoon will include a kindness proclamation by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, live music by Max Boyle, who appeared on The Voice and a speech by the University of Toledo’s football coach Jason Candle.

The Central Catholic Irish Dance Team will also be preforming and there will be a variety of food, kid’s face painting, games, inflatable theme parks and more.

After the Kindness Rally, supporters are invited to attend the Mud Hens afternoon game. Tickets for this game can be purchased for $11 via fevo.me/kindness2022.

The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness hopes to engage all Northwest Ohio for a city-wide day of kindness.

The community is encouraged to partake in intentional acts of kindness and share them on social media with the hashtag #bekind419.

For more information on the Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness or to watch previous Kindness Rally videos, visit luken4kindness.org.

