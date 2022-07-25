Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated

Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in the years since he pleaded guilty to robbery in 1991 to avoid the more serious rape charge.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A forgotten co-defendant of the so-called “Central Park Five,” whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape were thrown out more than a decade later, is set to have his conviction on a related charge overturned.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon in the case of Steven Lopez, who was arrested along with five other Black and Latino teenagers in the rape and assault on Trisha Meili but reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to the lesser charge of robbing a male jogger.

The brutal assault on Meili, a 28-year-old white investment banker who was in a coma for 12 days after the attack, was considered emblematic of New York City’s lawlessness in an era when the city recorded 2,000 murders a year.

Five teenagers were convicted in the attack on Meili and served six to 13 years in prison. Their convictions were overturned in 2002 after evidence linked convicted serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes to the attack.

The Central Park Five, now known as the “Exonerated Five,” went on to win a $40 million settlement from the city and inspire books, movies and television shows.

Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in the years since he pleaded guilty to robbery in 1991 to avoid the more serious rape charge.

Lopez served more than three years on the robbery charge. His expected exoneration was first reported in The New York Times.

“We talk about the Central Park Five, the Exonerated Five, but there were six people on that indictment,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the Times. “And the other five who were charged, their convictions were vacated. And it’s now time to have Mr. Lopez’s charge vacated.”

The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sexual assault, but Meili went public in 2003 and published a book titled “I Am the Central Park Jogger.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
Greg Imber mug shot
TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox impact on LGBTQ community
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35...
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London,...
‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor David Warner dies at 80