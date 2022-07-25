Free Family Steel Drum Concert to be held at Friendship Park

Birthday Club
The concert will feature Glass City Steel from the Toledo School for the Arts and will take place on July 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friendship Park Community Center and the City of Toledo Park and Youth Services is hosting a free Family Steel Drum Concert.

The concert will feature Glass City Steel from the Toledo School for the Arts and will take place on July 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to organizers, Friendship Community Center has added a bounce house and slide that can be enjoyed before the concert from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is recommended that children wear socks, but it is not required.

Organizers say for the first 200 people, there will be free hot dogs served with chips, pop or water starting at 5 p.m. until supplies are gone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

