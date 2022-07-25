Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Ohio deputy
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all state and federal flags on public property to be flown at half-staff in honor of an Ohio deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty over the weekend.
Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett said Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department, was fatally shot Sunday morning responding with other deputies to a mobile home park in Harmony Township.
“Every day when our law enforcement officers put on that uniform and leave the safety of their homes, in the back of their minds both they and their loved ones do not know if this will be the last time. They accept this without pause,” said Gwen Callender, Executive Director, The Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council.
“Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his interment,” DeWine’s office said in a news release Monday.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
A GoFundMe has been organized for the Yates family by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Attorney General Yost released a statement on Yates’ death, offering his condolences to the deputy’s family.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.