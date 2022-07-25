Heartbreak and healing: community rallies to get local teen a new service dog

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local teen has faced a lot of challenges in her life but her parents say she’s met them all with a smile and dogged determination. Now she’s about to get some important help from a friend that works for play time and treats.

Gabbey Segura was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when she was a toddler. It affects everything from her balance and mobility to her stamina. Her parents, Angie and Greg, say not much slows her down.

“She has a heart of gold. She’s a strong-willed little girl. She is amazing,” says Angie.

When Gabbey was 15, a service dog named Thor came into her life and changed it forever.

“He was always there for me, so he truly was my best friend. We were together morning, noon, and night. He really changed my life,” Gabbey said.

Gabbey’s parents say Thor also made an instant difference in her mobility. Instead of having to look down to make sure she wouldn’t trip, Thor did that and Gabbey was able to look up.

“The first time Greg and I walked behind her when she grabbed Thor to walk, we cried. It was incredible,” Angie said.

But Thor was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder less than two years after becoming Gabbey’s service dog. Gabbey had to make the gut-wrenching decision to say goodbye to her constant companion two years ago.

“Watching her walk out of there without him was brutal, it was horrible, it really was,” says Angie.

Finding another service dog for Gabbey has been a long journey, but she will soon have a new dog named Wilbur. It’s all thanks to the generosity and hard work of a lot of people.

“Just to think about all the people who have made this possible is amazing. That includes people at the organization Wilbur is coming from. All the time they put in to helping people all across the country, It’s crazy what people step up to do for others.”

Gabbey will be a freshman at The Ohio State University in a matter of weeks and Wilbur, the Sheepadoodle, will be by her side every step of the way.

“The fact that she will have him with her, next to her at all times, gives me peace of mind,” says Angie.

Gabbey is excited to meet her new friend and begin the next chapter of her life with him by her side.

“Going to college with Wilbur I think we’ll get really close, really fast. It’ll be fun too. I can’t wait to have him here with me,” Gabbey said.

A new friendship full of possibilities with another life-changing companion.

Because of the time and training that goes into a service dog, Wilbur, will cost the family more than $20,000.

There’s a golf outing this weekend to help raise money. It happens Saturday at the South Toledo Golf Club on Heatherdowns. It starts at 8:00 a.m. If you’re not a golfer, but would still like to get involved, there will be food trucks and raffles from noon to two.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.