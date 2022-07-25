Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

July 25th Weather Forecast

Cooler Early Week With Low Humidity
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and much cooler today with a high in the low 80s. A few more clouds are possible on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with a high in the middle 80s. Highs will be in the middle 80s for the weekend with a lot of sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
Greg Imber mug shot
TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox impact on LGBTQ community
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35...
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

Latest News

7/24: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/24: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
July 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 24, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
July 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Some counties were already under severe t-storm warnings this morning... now here comes Round 2...
7/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast