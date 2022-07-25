July 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and much cooler today with a high in the low 80s. A few more clouds are possible on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with a high in the middle 80s. Highs will be in the middle 80s for the weekend with a lot of sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.