TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van visits area locations.

This van is the regions first mobile mammography unit and has scheduled various visits throughout the community.

The unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women 40 and older.

It’s equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient has the ability to control the compression once they are in position.

The unit will make access to mammography services easier as well as increase capacity. It offers safe and easy screening at convenient locations throughout the 21 counties in northwest Ohio.

Upcoming mammography van locations:

Tuesday, August 2 at Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-in, on 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Wednesday, August 3 at Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine on 2755 Shoreland Ave, Toledo, OH 43611

Thursday, August 4 at Starbright Primary Care on 28555 Starbright Blvd, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Friday, August 5 at YWCA Pollyball – Glass City Church of Christ on 901 Hoag St, Toledo, Ohio 43607

Saturday, August 6 at Rock the Block at Navarre Park on 1001 White St, Oregon, Ohio 43616

Tuesday, August 9 at Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine, on 3851 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616

Wednesday, August 10 at Old West End Community Health Center on 2244 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43520

Thursday, August 11 Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care on 22 Turtle Creek Dr, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, August 12 at Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine on 2200 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604

Wednesday, August 17 at Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine on 2213 Franklin Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Friday, August 19 at Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care on 1222 Pray Blvd, Waterville, OH 43566

Saturday, August 20 at African American Male Wellness Walk on 545 Indiana Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Tuesday, August 23 at Bryan Community Health Center on 228 South Main St, Bryan, OH 43506

Thursday, August 25 at Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care on 22 Turtle Creek Dr, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, August 26 at Tiffin Community Health Center on 1344 Seneca Ave, Tiffin, OH 44883

Wednesday, August 31 at Starbright Primary Care on 28555 Starbright Blvd, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only, call 833-MAMM-VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.

For the best coverage, verify that your insurance carrier is an in-network provider with Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital.

If you are uninsured or underinsured, there is a financial need-based assistance program available to help. If eligible, you may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram.

To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.