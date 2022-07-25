Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Officials: 100+ arrested in Toledo gang and gun violence operation

Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members...
Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members off the streets with an emphasis on violent crime, habitual offenders and gun and drug seizures.(WCAX)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 100 arrests were made during a Toledo gang and gun violence operation over the last two months.

The United States Marshals Service along with the Toledo Police Department have worked to curb gun violence and disrupt gang activity in Toledo through Operation Triple Beam.

Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members off the streets with an emphasis on violent crime, habitual offenders and gun and drug seizures.

“This operation was the first major crime prevention operation funded by the USMS in Toledo in several years. The results speak for themselves,” said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio. “It made Toledo a safer place to live, work and play. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work of our fugitive task force, the Toledo Police and our law enforcement partners. We are committed to taking violent offenders off the streets and hope the residents of Toledo feel the security we strive to provide them.”

The results from Operation Triple Beam are as follows:

  • 127 violent fugitives were arrested
  • 253 grams of narcotics were seized with a cash value of $150,000
  • 78 firearms were taken off the streets and out of the hands of individuals prohibited from possessing firearms
  • 122 individuals charged with felony crimes
  • 85 ShotSpotter incidents, down from 185 in 2021

“I am very proud of the results of this TPD and U.S. Marshals Service joint violent crime prevention initiative,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “We will continue to work diligently to control violent crime, specifically gun crime, in Toledo. I look forward to continuing to work with our state, county, and federal law enforcement partners in the future.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
Greg Imber mug shot
TPD: Man fatally stabbed by uncle on Northdale
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox impact on LGBTQ community
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35...
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

Latest News

The concert will feature Glass City Steel from the Toledo School for the Arts and will take...
Free Family Steel Drum Concert to be held at Friendship Park
Dry and dry-feeling for the next couple of days, before scattered storms return for the...
7/25: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
TPD
TPD: Suspect steals car with toddler inside, child found safe
Ribbers come far and wide with the mouth-watering ribs
Rib Off returns this weekend, Cheap Trick headlines