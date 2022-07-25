Rib Off returns this weekend, Cheap Trick headlines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blade’s 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off is coming to the Lucas County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Doors open at noon each day. There is free admission from noon-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Family Day, Sunday, July 31, admission is only $5 per family and includes a 5 p.m. performance by Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, as well as games, inflatables, face painting, and more.

Cheap Trick is the featured band on Friday, with Walker Hayes headlining Saturday.

General admission to both concerts is still available for $17 in advance, $20 at the door.

The Rib Off Cornhole Tournament is held on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded. The double-elimination event will be doubles play and cost $40 per team. Players must be 21 or older and must register in advance on nworiboff.com.

Judging for the best ribs at the Rib Off will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The event is part of the National Barbecue Cookers Association. Local vendors will be Deet’s BBQ, Smokey’s BBQ Roadhouse, and O’Henry’s Kitchen on Wheels. The national vendors will be Armadillo’s BBQ, Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, BG’s Main Event BBQ, Cowboy’s BBQ, Fine Smoke BBQ, and Porky Chicks BBQ.

Northwest Ohio Rib Off tickets are on sale at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office, and Toledo area Tireman locations. Parking at the fairgrounds in Maumee is only $5. For more information, go to www.nworiboff.com.

