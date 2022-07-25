TFRD faces hazmat situation after person drops off jars of mercury

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue faced a hazmat situation after an unknown individual dropped of jars containing hazardous material.

According to TFRD, the jars were dropped off around 1 p.m. on Monday to TFRD Station 18 where firefighters later identified the contents of the jars to be mercury.

TFRD says the area was was secured and their hazmat team responded and used a mercury meter that was provided by the City of Toledo Environmental Services to test how hazardous the mercury was. A hazmat team member entered the hot zone and sampled the area with a trace reading that noted well under the acceptable level.

According to TFRD, the jars were secured in a sealed container and will be disposed of properly. There was no danger to any of the surrounding businesses and neighborhoods.

No injuries or illnesses were reported for any firefighters.

