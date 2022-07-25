Birthday Club
Toledo food truck nabs a runner-up finish in Food Network competition

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local food truck gained national acclaim with their second place finish in the Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race”, which aired Sunday night.

Sugar Vermonte and her “Maybe Cheese Born With It” team celebrated the accomplishment at a downtown Toledo bar, seeing only an upside to their participation in the competition.

“Baby, what’s next is everything. We have a brick-and-mortar in the works. Look out for a franchise,” Vermonte said. “Baby, more TV, more everything. This has flown open doors that have been closed to us our entire lives.”

Specializing in macaroni and cheese and a truck load of personality, the teach took on top opponents from throughout the country for a blistering six weeks in California.

“Coming to the season finale, we had to use every bit of energy that we had inside of us. Like we had long hours,” said food truck partner Keith Logue. “Every single day we were there for 6 weeks and we pulled everything inside of us to do that last day. We were basically running up and down the street.”

