Toledo man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to young females in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Sunday after officials say he allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in a Springfield Twp. parking lot.

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office near the Target and Dick’s Sporting Good stores located at East Mall Drive.

After receiving the call about an obscene person driving in the area, officials were able to locate Warrer. Officials say Warrer was stopped while only wearing underwear in his car.

After speaking to an eyewitness, officials arrested Warrer and booked him into the Lucas County Corrections Center on one count of felony public indecency. Warrer’s vehicle was also towed from the scene.

According to officials, Warrer’s arraignment will take place in the Sylvania Municipal Court and deputies plan on indicting Warrer in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court on one or more additional charges as well.

