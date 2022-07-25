Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to young females in Springfield Twp.

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office near the Target and Dick’s Sporting Good stores located at East Mall Drive.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Sunday after officials say he allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in a Springfield Twp. parking lot.

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office near the Target and Dick’s Sporting Good stores located at East Mall Drive.

After receiving the call about an obscene person driving in the area, officials were able to locate Warrer. Officials say Warrer was stopped while only wearing underwear in his car.

After speaking to an eyewitness, officials arrested Warrer and booked him into the Lucas County Corrections Center on one count of felony public indecency. Warrer’s vehicle was also towed from the scene.

According to officials, Warrer’s arraignment will take place in the Sylvania Municipal Court and deputies plan on indicting Warrer in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court on one or more additional charges as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
Greg Imber mug shot
TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox impact on LGBTQ community
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35...
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

Latest News

Sugar Vermonte and her “Maybe Cheese Born With It” team celebrated their performance in The...
Toledo food truck nabs a runner-up finish in Food Network competition
"Maybe Cheese Born With It" food truck owner 'Sugar Vermonte' gained national acclaim after...
Toledo food truck runner-up in Food Network competition
July 25th Weather Forecast
July 25th Weather Forecast
7/24: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/24: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast