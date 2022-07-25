Birthday Club
Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted Thursday for a shooting at Franklin Park Mall in 2021.

According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges.

The Lucas County court sentenced Landry to serve three to four-and-a-half years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for the assault charge and 36 months for the charge of having weapons while under disability.

In August 2021, an altercation from inside the mall between Landry and another individual carried over into the parking lot, where Landry fired a gun. A police report said two people were shot at, and two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

