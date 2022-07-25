Birthday Club
TPD attempting to identify suspect for credit card fraud.

The Toledo Police Department are requesting help to identify a suspect who has reportedly used stolen credit cards to make multiple fraudulent purchases throughout the city.(TPD)
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, OHIO (WTVG)- The Toledo Police Department are requesting help to identify a suspect who has reportedly used stolen credit cards to make multiple fraudulent purchases throughout the city.

The pictured suspect was seen driving the pictured vehicle.
The pictured suspect was seen driving the pictured vehicle.

If you have any information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.

