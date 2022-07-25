TPD attempting to identify suspect for credit card fraud.

TOLEDO, OHIO (WTVG)- The Toledo Police Department are requesting help to identify a suspect who has reportedly used stolen credit cards to make multiple fraudulent purchases throughout the city.

The pictured suspect was seen driving the pictured vehicle. (TPD)

The pictured suspect was seen driving the pictured vehicle. (TPD)

The pictured suspect was seen driving the pictured vehicle.

If you have any information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.