TPD to distribute donations from Dia drive, Stalker drive this week

T-shirt honoring fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker.
T-shirt honoring fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Police Department will be distributing donations collected on behalf of the community.

The Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker Children’s Toy and Dog Supply Donation was organized to honor the memory of both officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Toledo Humane Society, the Lucas County Pit Crew and the Toledo Children’s Hospital have all taken donations and are now ready for them to be distributed.

Both officers loved animals and hope that these donations will continue their legacy, in addition, both donation drives are in its third year.

The donations have been coming in for three weeks but on Wednesday July 27, they will be given a new home.

A police escort will start at 10:00 a.m., at the Toledo Children’s Hospital entrance “C,” on 2142 N. Cove Blvd, in Toledo to begin to distribution process.

Then they will move to the Toledo Area Humane Society on 827 Illinois Ave, in Maumee at 1:00 p.m.

Finally they will end at 2:00 p.m., back in Toledo at the Lucas County Pit Crew on 855 N. McCord Rd.

